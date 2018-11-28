The story appears on
Trials live streamed
Chinese courts have live streamed more than 2 million trials, according to the Supreme People’s Court. Over 13 billion accumulated hits were registered since the website for live streaming trials was launched in 2013. Live streaming trials enable the public to know about and supervise judicial processes, and plays an important role in improving judicial fairness.
