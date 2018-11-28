Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 28, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Trials live streamed

Source: Xinhua | 06:11 UTC+8 November 28, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese courts have live streamed more than 2 million trials, according to the Supreme People’s Court. Over 13 billion accumulated hits were registered since the website for live streaming trials was launched in 2013. Live streaming trials enable the public to know about and supervise judicial processes, and plays an important role in improving judicial fairness.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿