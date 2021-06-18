The story appears on
Page A8
June 18, 2021
Tusker herd safe, lingers in Yunnan city
China’s famous herd of wandering elephants has headed 2.6 kilometers northwest while continuing to linger in Shijie Township in the city of Yuxi, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, authorities said.
A male elephant, which strayed 11 days ago, is about 19.7 kilometers from the herd now. All 15 elephants, however, are safe and sound, according to the headquarters in charge of monitoring their migration.
The animals have been actively moving, complicating the efforts to guide and monitor them and take safety precautions.
The headquarters have done studies related to the compensation of losses caused by the elephants and have continued to organize experts to work out plans to guide their migration.
The elephants traveled about 500 kilometers from their forest home in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture before reaching Kunming, the provincial capital, late on June 2.
For over a month, authorities have sent police to escort the herd, evacuated roads to facilitate their passage, and used food to distract them from entering densely populated areas.
