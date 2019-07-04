Typhoon Mun blows into Hainan

Home » Nation

MUN, the fourth typhoon this year, made landfall in south China’s Hainan Province early yesterday, halting ferry services and causing the cancelation of flights.

Mun is the first typhoon to hit China this year. The provincial meteorological administration said that the tropical storm landed at around 12:45am in waters near Wanning City, packing winds with speeds reaching 18 meters per second near its eye.

The administration warned that the island and its offshore areas will be hit by gales and heavy rain.

Ferry services have been halted since Tuesday noon in the Qiongzhou Strait, and more than 30 flights were delayed or cancelled.