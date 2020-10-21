The story appears on
Page A10
October 21, 2020
Typhoon to hit Hainan
A TROPICAL depression escalated to a typhoon yesterday morning over the sea to the east of the Philippines and is approaching the South China Sea, according to the meteorological service in south China’s Hainan Province.
Saudel, the 17th typhoon to affect China this year, is expected to hit the South China Sea today and bring torrential downpours and strong winds to the island province of Hainan from Friday to Sunday. The provincial meteorological department has ordered ships to port immediately and warned of flooding and landslides in mountainous areas.
