Typhoon to make landfall in Hainan

Typhoon Kompasu, the 18th of this year, is forecast to bring strong winds and rain to southern parts of China.

Kompasu was observed in the northeastern part of the South China Sea at around 10am yesterday, about 910 kilometers east of Wanning City, Hainan Province, packing winds with a speed up to 90km per hour at its center, according to the provincial meteorological administration.

It will move westward at a speed of about 28kph toward the island province. The provincial flood, wind and drought control headquarters had upgraded its emergency response to level-III at 9:30am yesterday.

The provincial meteorological authority said that the typhoon is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas from Wenchang City to Lingshui Li Autonomous County from the afternoon to the night today.

Affected by both the typhoon and cold air, Hainan as well as the eastern and southern parts of Guangdong Province will be hit by heavy rain.

So far, three ports in Haikou, the capital of Hainan, have suspended operation. Fishing boats have been called to return to port and outdoor activities have been halted.

Hong Kong’s Observatory issued a number 8 typhoon signal — its third-highest storm warning — at 5:22pm, as the typhoon threatened the financial hub for the second time in less than a week. The order stopped ferries and many bus routes from operating, although the city’s subway system continued running. Schools had already sent students home earlier in the day ahead of the order, with many offices following suit.