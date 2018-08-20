Typhoon wreaks havoc

Home » Nation

Typhoon Rumbia brought heavy rains to China’s coastal provinces of Shandong and Liaoning, forcing the evacuation of 140,000 people and damaging crops and houses.

Around 102,800 people in Shandong were displaced and 261,400 hectares of crops were damaged. Rainstorms also toppled 962 houses and damaged 2,214 more. In the northeastern province of Liaoning, rainstorms had forced the evacuation of 37,874 residents.