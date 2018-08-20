The story appears on
Page A6
August 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Typhoon wreaks havoc
Typhoon Rumbia brought heavy rains to China’s coastal provinces of Shandong and Liaoning, forcing the evacuation of 140,000 people and damaging crops and houses.
Around 102,800 people in Shandong were displaced and 261,400 hectares of crops were damaged. Rainstorms also toppled 962 houses and damaged 2,214 more. In the northeastern province of Liaoning, rainstorms had forced the evacuation of 37,874 residents.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.