Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

January 11, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

UK flights stay suspended

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 11, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINA will continue suspending passenger flights to and from the United Kingdom to cope with the possible impact of the variant of the coronavirus found in the UK, the civil aviation regulator announced yesterday.

The renewed suspension will take effect from today, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China. It requires domestic and foreign airlines to coordinate services regarding ticket refunds and flight changes.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿