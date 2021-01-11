The story appears on
January 11, 2021
UK flights stay suspended
CHINA will continue suspending passenger flights to and from the United Kingdom to cope with the possible impact of the variant of the coronavirus found in the UK, the civil aviation regulator announced yesterday.
The renewed suspension will take effect from today, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China. It requires domestic and foreign airlines to coordinate services regarding ticket refunds and flight changes.
