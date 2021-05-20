US Games boycott call slammed

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to some individuals in the United States calling for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that based on ideology and political prejudice, a few individuals in the US used the so-called human rights issue to smear China in an attempt to interfere with, hinder and disrupt the preparation and holding of the Games.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Games on human rights grounds.

“The remarks of a few US individuals are full of lies and false information. It is a typical US farce and is doomed to fail,” Zhao said.

Zhao said the Olympic Charter clearly requires the maintenance and promotion of the independence and political neutrality of the Olympic sports.

The politicization of sports violates the spirit of the Olympic Charter and harms the interests of athletes and the Olympic cause, which is definitely opposed by the international community.

Zhao said preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics are progressing smoothly.