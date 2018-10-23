US, Russia urged to settle arms treaty row

Home » Nation

CHINA calls on all relevant countries to properly resolve their disputes over the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty through dialogue and consultation, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said yesterday.

US President Donald Trump said he will pull out of the INF Treaty, which was signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the United States to eliminate intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. Trump accused Russia of violating the treaty, and said that the US will develop the weapons unless Russia and China stopped developing them.

“It’s completely wrong to link the US withdrawal from the treaty to China,” spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

The treaty is an important arms control and disarmament treaty reached during the Cold War, Hua said. It has played an important role in easing international relations, advancing the process of nuclear disarmament, and maintaining global strategic balance and stability. She added that the treaty is still of great significance today.

“The unilateral withdrawal from the treaty will cause negative impacts in various areas,” she insisted.

China hopes that relevant countries can cherish hard-won achievements over the years, carefully and properly handle the issue through dialogue and consultation, and think twice about the withdrawal, Hua said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be meeting with US National Security Adviser John Bolton to hear his explanations for Trump’s decision, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.