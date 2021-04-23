The story appears on
Page A2
April 23, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
US bill on strategic competition opposed
A SPOKESPERSON from China’s legislature yesterday expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the passing of the Strategic Competition Act of 2021 by the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.
You Wenze, a spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress, said the US bill is full of Cold War mentality and ideological bias and wantonly distorts and attacks China’s development strategies as well as its domestic and foreign policies. It has grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, You added.
The 280-page bill addresses competition with China through efforts such as increasing international development funding and working with allied countries and international organizations. It pushes “humanitarian and democratic values,” like imposing sanctions over Xinjiang and Hong Kong issues.
The bill stresses the need to “prioritize the military investments necessary to achieve United States political objectives in the Indo-Pacific.” It backs steep increases in security-related funding for the region and closer ties with Taiwan.
“It distorts facts and confuses right and wrong,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry.
