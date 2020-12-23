The story appears on
Page A3
December 23, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
US destroyer expelled
THE Chinese People’s Liberation Army yesterday expelled US destroyer USS John S. McCain after it trespassed into China’s territorial waters off Nansha Islands in the South China Sea, said Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command.
China firmly opposes the US destroyer’s trespassing, said Tian, warning that the US moves undermine the peace and stability of the region.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.