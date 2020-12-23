Advanced Search

December 23, 2020

US destroyer expelled

December 23, 2020

THE Chinese People’s Liberation Army yesterday expelled US destroyer USS John S. McCain after it trespassed into China’s territorial waters off Nansha Islands in the South China Sea, said Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command.

China firmly opposes the US destroyer’s trespassing, said Tian, warning that the US moves undermine the peace and stability of the region.

