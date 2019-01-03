US law seriously violates the one-China principle

Home » Nation

CHINA has lodged solemn representations with the United States over a newly approved law that calls for strengthened official contact and military links between the US and Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday.

The Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018 was signed into law by US President Donald Trump on December 31.

“The act has seriously violated the one-China principle and stipulations in the three China-US joint communiques, and bluntly interfered in China’s domestic affairs,” spokesman Lu Kang told a news briefing.

He urged the US to restrain from implementing relevant contents of the act, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues to avoid undermining China-US relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.