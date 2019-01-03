The story appears on
Page A2
January 3, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
US law seriously violates the one-China principle
CHINA has lodged solemn representations with the United States over a newly approved law that calls for strengthened official contact and military links between the US and Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday.
The Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018 was signed into law by US President Donald Trump on December 31.
“The act has seriously violated the one-China principle and stipulations in the three China-US joint communiques, and bluntly interfered in China’s domestic affairs,” spokesman Lu Kang told a news briefing.
He urged the US to restrain from implementing relevant contents of the act, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues to avoid undermining China-US relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.