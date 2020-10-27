The story appears on
October 27, 2020
US media operations
CHINA’S foreign ministry yesterday ordered six US media outlets to report back on their operations in the country within seven days, after Washington said it would designate the US arms of six more China-based media firms as foreign missions.
The US media firms are the American Broadcasting Corporation, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Feature Story News, the Bureau of National Affairs and Minnesota Public Radio.
