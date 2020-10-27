Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

October 27, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

US media operations

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 October 27, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINA’S foreign ministry yesterday ordered six US media outlets to report back on their operations in the country within seven days, after Washington said it would designate the US arms of six more China-based media firms as foreign missions.

The US media firms are the American Broadcasting Corporation, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Feature Story News, the Bureau of National Affairs and Minnesota Public Radio.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿