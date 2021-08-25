US report on virus origins is ‘anti-science’

Home » Nation

The US intelligence report on coronavirus origins is “anti-science,” “unreliable” and “contains predetermined conclusions,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said yesterday.

A 90-day intelligence review US President Joe Biden ordered was due yesterday, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, with the release of unclassified portions likely to take a few days longer.

“Everyone knows that origins tracing requires science, not intelligence. It is anti-science in itself to trace the origins of the virus by using intelligence agencies,” Wang said, urging the US to “revert to the right track” and “stop politicizing the issue.” “Tracing the origins of the virus requires unity, not framing,” he added.

Wang said US politicization of the anti-pandemic fight since the initial outbreak has resulted in the highest number of infections and deaths in the country, and added that the American people have paid a heavy price. “We urge the US to act in the interests of the lives and health of its own people and people around the world, stop politicizing the issue and return to the right track of scientific origins tracing as soon as possible.”