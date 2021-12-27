US signing of Xinjiang act dubbed ‘dangerous’

Home » Nation

THE United States’ signing of the so-called “Uygur Forced Labor Prevention Act” into law is a manifestation of its bullying mindset, an extension of gangster logic, and a revival of the Cold War mentality, a spokesperson for China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region government said on Saturday.

Such a move blatantly interferes in China’s internal affairs, and is totally wrong, unpopular and dangerous, Xu Guixiang told a press conference in Beijing.

The so-called “Uygur Forced Labor Prevention Act” seriously distorts the actual labor situation in Xinjiang, violates international law and basic norms governing international relations, and tramples on common values of human society, said Xu.

Legitimate rights and interests of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are fully protected, and the region’s employment policies and practices are in line with international labor and human rights standards, he noted.

“The so-called ‘Uygur Forced Labor Prevention Act’ will in no way affect Xinjiang’s development. On the contrary, it has exposed the United States’ fake human rights, real hegemony, and the intention to sabotage in the name of concern.”

The US itself has faced a series of domestic labor issues such as forced labor in private prisons, and child labor abuse, said Xu. “It is the US that should actually look into its own forced labor issues and sign into law a ‘Native Americans Forced Labor Prevention Act.’”