US told to act on realizing trade pact

Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Monday called on Washington to create necessary conditions for implementing the China-US phase-one trade agreement.

“As a show of sincerity, China has been faithfully implementing the agreement despite the pandemic,” Qin said during a virtual meeting with members of the US-China Business Council.

China “has made positive progress” in enhancing IPR (intellectual property rights) protection and expanding market access of agricultural products and the financial sector, he said. However, since the agreement came into force, the United States “has continued to impose sanctions and restrictions” on China, including putting more than 900 Chinese entities on various lists of restrictions, Qin noted.

“This has directly affected Chinese companies’ ability and willingness to purchase from the US and has had a negative impact on the implementation of the agreement,” he said.

Qin’s remarks came after US media recently reported that the US government is considering launching the so-called Section 301 investigation into Chinese subsidies in an attempt to pressure China on trade issues.

“If we compare China-US relations to a giant ship, then economic and trade cooperation has been its ballast and propeller. When the ship sails against heavy winds and huge waves, we need to add more strength to the ballast and propeller,” Qin said at the meeting featuring CEOs of some of the largest US corporations.