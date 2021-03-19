US urged to meet halfway during high-level dialogue in Anchorage

Home » Nation

THE United States should meet China halfway and conduct the high-level meeting this week in good faith with a constructive attitude, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a news briefing yesterday when asked about whether China expects positive outcomes from the first face-to-face meeting between the two sides since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

A Chinese delegation led by senior official Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, for the high-level strategic dialogue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Three meetings are scheduled from March 18 to 19.

The meeting comes after the US put pressure on China through its officials’ visit to Japan and South Korea and announced expanded sanctions against China over Hong Kong-related issues.

Noting that the results of the dialogue depend on joint efforts by the two sides, Zhao said it showcased China’s sincerity and constructive attitude toward restarting bilateral dialogue and exchanges and improving ties.

He said that China would make its position and concerns clear, and “all issues that can be discussed are on the table.”

“There is no room for compromise on issues concerning China’s sovereignty and core interests, and China’s determination to safeguard its interests is unwavering,” Zhao said. “Any attempt to form ‘small cliques’ and put pressure on China is useless and doomed to fail,” said Zhao.

China expects to fully communicate with the US and promote a sound and steady development of bilateral ties, said Zhao. He added that China did not expect to solve all problems between the two countries through one dialogue.

“The United States should realize China’s firm determination to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests,” he said.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said in Anchorage that he hoped that the dialogue will become a beginning and that the two sides will start a candid, constructive, rational process of dialogue and communication.

“If this can be achieved, then the dialogue is successful,” Cui said. “I hope that the two sides will come with good will and leave with better mutual understanding.”

Cui’s remarks also came as the Biden administration repeatedly said that the United States will work with allies to engage China “from a position of strength.” “Some people may think that by talking to other countries before meeting with China, they can give out their voice and show their strength. This is unnecessary, and may not work,” Cui said. “If you have issues to talk about with China, do it, face to face.”