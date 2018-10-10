US urged to put an end to ‘slandering, accusations’

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday urged the United States to stop “unwarranted slandering and accusations” and to put an end to words and deeds that undermine Sino-US relations.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks at a news briefing when asked to comment on the US leaders’ recent allegations that China is “interfering in” the 2018 midterm US elections, just one day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to China.

“From the very beginning, we have made it clear that China will not accept groundless accusations as such,” Lu said.

China has been committed to the principle of non-interference, and takes no interest in interfering in the United States’ internal affairs, he added.

As put by Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his meeting with Pompeo, “China has a clear conscience about this,” Lu said.

As for the claim from the US side that China’s ratcheting up of tariff levies was aimed at influencing its midterm elections, Lu said the move was forced to be made as a righteous defense needed to protect China against Sino-US trade frictions, a result of US unilateralism.

“There is no winner in fighting a trade war,” Lu said, adding that as the US increases tariffs on exports from China, more American industries and localities will be inevitably impacted by China’s retaliatory measures.

“This has nothing to do at all with which political parties they back.”

On the US claim that Chinese media intended on “meddling in” US internal affairs by buying space in its local newspapers, Lu said the move was normal business practice and doesn’t violate US laws and regulations.

Lu said it was utterly “groundless and farfetched” to interpret such cooperation as “attempts to meddle in US elections,” to the point that many members of various sectors in American society, including media, tend to regard such allegations as ridiculous or absurd.

“The international community is clear about which country interferes the most in other countries’ internal affairs,” Lu said.