US$722,000 for a US$35 yard sale bowl

A RARE 15th century porcelain bowl made in China that somehow turned up at a Connecticut yard sale and sold for just US$35 was auctioned on Wednesday for nearly US$722,000.

The small white bowl adorned with cobalt blue paintings of flowers and other designs — one of only seven such bowls known to exist in the world — was among a variety of Chinese works of art sold by Sotheby’s as part of its Asia Week events.

Sotheby’s had estimated the value of the artifact at US$300,000 to US$500,000. Wednesday’s auction included 15 bids, starting at US$200,000 from someone online and ending at US$580,000 from another person bidding by phone. The official purchase price, which included various fees, was US$721,800.

An antiques enthusiast came across the Ming Dynasty-era (1368-1644) piece and thought it could be something special when browsing a yard sale in the New Haven area last year, according to Sotheby’s. The buyer later emailed information and photos to Sotheby’s asking for an evaluation.

“Today’s result for this exceptionally rare floral bowl, dating to the 15th century, epitomizes the incredible, once in a lifetime discovery stories that we dream about as specialists in the Chinese Art field,” Angela McAteer, head of Sotheby’s Chinese Works of Art Department, said in a statement.

Sotheby’s confirmed it was from the 1400s when they were able to look at it in person — there are no scientific tests, only the trained eyes and hands of specialists.