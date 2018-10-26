Advanced Search

October 26, 2018

Underground gas blast kills 4

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 October 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Four people died and two others were injured in a gas explosion at a coal mine in southwestern Sichuan Province, local authorities said yesterday. The explosion occurred at about 9:30am yesterday at a coal mine owned by Shuangying Coal Co Ltd in the city of Neijiang, according to the provincial work safety authority. The injured are being treated in a local hospital. An investigation into the cause of the blast is under way. No other details were available.

