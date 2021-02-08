Unique oil rig begins operation

Home » Nation

A 100,000-Ton deep-water semi-submersible oil production and storage facility on Saturday arrived at a gas field off China’s island province of Hainan and began installation.

The energy station, named “Deep Sea No. 1,” was independently developed and built by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation Ltd, China’s largest offshore oil producer.

The Lingshui 17-2 field is China’s first deep-water self-operated gas field, with an average operational water depth of 1,500 meters.

“Deep Sea No. 1,” with a designed service life of 150 years, was completed on January 14. It is a breakthrough for China in deep-water oil and gas field development and offshore engineering equipment construction capabilities.

“Deep Sea No. 1” has a maximum oil storage capacity of 20,000 cubic meters.