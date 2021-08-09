The story appears on
Page A2
August 9, 2021
VIPKid falls in line with new regulations
Tencent Holdings-backed Chinese education firm VIPKid said on Saturday it would stop selling classes taught by foreign-based tutors to students in China with immediate effect to comply with new rules announced for the country’s private education sector.
China last month issued rules barring curriculum-based tutoring for profit, aiming to ease the burden for students undergoing compulsory education.
The rules also ban companies from employing foreign-based tutors.
Beijing-based VIPKid is an online education platform that connects children in China with native English-speaking teachers in the United States and Canada for live video lessons.
The company said in a post on its official WeChat account that customers who had already purchased packages would still be able to take classes but existing customers will only be able to renew classes taught by overseas-based tutors until today.
