March 24, 2021

Vaccine victory

Source: Xinhua | 00:09 UTC+8 March 24, 2021 | Print Edition

Over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by China have been administered at home and abroad, according to the State Council’s COVID-19 response inter-agency taskforce. China’s vaccine production capacity is expanding steadily, said the inter-agency taskforce.

