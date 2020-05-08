The story appears on
Page A3
May 8, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Vaccine works on monkeys
A CORONAVIRUS vaccine developed in China has been proven effective on monkeys.
PiCoVacc, a vaccine made by Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, used a typical method to prevent the virus from infecting life forms: Putting a crippled virus into an animal’s body, forcing its immune system to produce antibodies. The antibodies will also kill normal viruses.
The researchers injected the vaccine into rhesus macaques, a kind of monkey originating in India, and then exposed the monkeys to the novel coronavirus three weeks later.
Another week later, the monkeys that took the largest doses of the vaccine did not have the virus in their lungs, meaning that the vaccine worked.
Meanwhile, the monkeys that didn’t get PiCoVacc caught the virus and developed severe pneumonia. The vaccine has been undergoing human tests in China since mid-April.
Another product made by a Chinese military institution is being tested on humans. Sinopharm’s product, using the same method as PiCoVacc, has entered the second phase of clinical trials.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.