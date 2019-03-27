Van involved in Chinese kidnapping found

Home » Nation

THE minivan involved in the kidnapping of 22-year-old Chinese student Lu Wanzhen in Canada has been recovered, according to York Regional Police in Toronto area.

Police received tips from the public that led them to a location in Toronto where the vehicle used in the kidnapping was located.

The vehicle was not occupied at the time.

However, the police, which did not release details on where the vehicle was located, continue to appeal to the public for any information on the kidnapped Chinese student’s whereabouts. The police say they continue to be concerned for the well-being of the victim. The suspects are advised to seek legal counsel and contact police.

On Saturday evening, Lu was kidnapped by masked and armed suspects in an underground parking garage of a condo building in Markham of Toronto area when he and his Chinese friend got out of their vehicle.

Three armed suspects forced the student into a black minivan and fled from the underground parking garage. Police said there are four suspects, including the minivan driver in the alleged abduction.

The suspects’ vehicle has no front license plate. The back plate, which is stolen, is CEAR 350. The van is wheelchair accessible and has a sticker indicating its accessibility.

“We have been in close contact and communication with the police, urging them to rescue the kidnapped student as soon as possible. The police said that they are doing their best to solve the case. We have also contacted the student’s parents in China,” said a spokesman for the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto.