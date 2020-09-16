The story appears on
September 16, 2020
Vertical forest invaded by mozzie hordes
An experimental green housing project in a Chinese megacity promised prospective residents life in a “vertical forest,” with manicured gardens on every balcony.
All 826 apartments were sold out by April, according to the project’s estate agent, but only a handful of families have moved into Chengdu’s Qiyi City Forest Garden because of an infestation, state media have reported.
The problem? The mosquitoes love the plants too. The project in the southwestern city was built in 2018, with every private balcony designed to provide space for plants to grow.
Without any tenants to care for them, the eight towers have been overrun by their own plants.
And they have been invaded by mosquitoes.
Plants have almost entirely swallowed up some neglected balconies, with branches hanging over railings all over the towers. Paper has been taped over some of the windows that were still visible behind the overgrown plants.
But some residents appeared to have braved the mosquitoes and made the decision to move in.
A handful of balconies had pruned plants and outdoor furniture, and lights turned on inside the apartments.
But so far, only about 10 families have moved in to the ambitious project.
