Vice Premier Liu to head trade delegation to Washington

AT the invitation of the US side, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a Chinese delegation to Washington DC for a new round of high-level economic and trade consultations on October 10-11.

Liu, chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, will hold economic and trade consultations with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The Chinese delegation will include Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan, People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe, deputy director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs and vice finance minister Liao Min, vice foreign minister Zheng Zeguang, vice minister of Industry and Information Technology Wang Zhijun, deputy director of the Office of the Central Agricultural Work Leading Group, vice minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun, and vice minister of Commerce and Deputy China International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen.