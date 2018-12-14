Victims of the Nanjing Massacre remembered as peace cherished

Home » Nation

CHINA held a national memorial ceremony yesterday to mourn the 300,000 victims of the Nanjing Massacre committed by Japanese invaders after the fall of the then Chinese capital in 1937.

The ceremony was held by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in the city of Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the event. He was joined by more than 8,000 people from all walks of life wearing white flowers on their lapels.

As the ceremony started at 10am, they sang the national anthem and paid silent tribute to the victims. Then sirens howled over the city. Eight large wreaths were presented to the memorial altar by guards of honor.

Wang said the commemoration proclaimed the Chinese people’s firm stance on remembering history and cherishing peace while looking into the future, and their noble aspiration of adhering to the path of peaceful development.

He said the Chinese people will rally more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, take Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as a guide, and unremittingly strive for a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and the realization of the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Following the speech, 81 teenagers read out a declaration of peace. Six citizen representatives struck the Bell of Peace.

On December 13, 1937, Japanese troops captured Nanjing and began more than 40 days of slaughter. About 300,000 civilians and unarmed Chinese soldiers were brutally murdered, and more than 20,000 women were raped.

December 13 was designated as the “National Memorial Day for Nanjing Massacre Victims” in February 2014.