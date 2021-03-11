Village has a new life after quake

Home » Nation

Massive rebuilding efforts have reshaped Yushu, 11 years after an earthquake hit the prefecture in northwest China’s Qinghai Province.

The remote region on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is seeking green development amid plans to increase its connections with neighboring Sichuan and Tibet areas and integrate development of rural and urban areas, according to the prefecture’s five-year development plan from 2021 to 2025.

At the ongoing fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, President Xi Jinping applauded local efforts to coordinate ecological protection, economic development, and the improvement of people’s livelihoods.

On April 14, 2010, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Yushu, flattening the plateau town of Gyegu and killing more than 2,600.Xi went to Yushu after the quake to visit the disaster-hit residents and inspected post-quake recovery efforts.

“I have been very concerned about Yushu,” Xi said when he joined a deliberation with lawmakers from the Qinghai delegation on Sunday. “I’m pleased to hear of its rapid development after the quake. I believe Yushu will be an even better place.”

Cai Chengyong, deputy Party chief of Yushu prefecture, said post-quake reconstruction has driven the flow of people, logistics, capital, and information. “It has also attracted entrepreneurs and tourists.”

Rebuilding started shortly after the quake. Thanks to a nationwide effort led by the central government, a total of 44.8 billion yuan (US$6 billion) was poured into the highland town within three years — eight times the total investment in the 58 years between Yushu’s establishment and the quake.