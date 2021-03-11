The story appears on
Page A7
March 11, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Village has a new life after quake
Massive rebuilding efforts have reshaped Yushu, 11 years after an earthquake hit the prefecture in northwest China’s Qinghai Province.
The remote region on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is seeking green development amid plans to increase its connections with neighboring Sichuan and Tibet areas and integrate development of rural and urban areas, according to the prefecture’s five-year development plan from 2021 to 2025.
At the ongoing fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, President Xi Jinping applauded local efforts to coordinate ecological protection, economic development, and the improvement of people’s livelihoods.
On April 14, 2010, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Yushu, flattening the plateau town of Gyegu and killing more than 2,600.Xi went to Yushu after the quake to visit the disaster-hit residents and inspected post-quake recovery efforts.
“I have been very concerned about Yushu,” Xi said when he joined a deliberation with lawmakers from the Qinghai delegation on Sunday. “I’m pleased to hear of its rapid development after the quake. I believe Yushu will be an even better place.”
Cai Chengyong, deputy Party chief of Yushu prefecture, said post-quake reconstruction has driven the flow of people, logistics, capital, and information. “It has also attracted entrepreneurs and tourists.”
Rebuilding started shortly after the quake. Thanks to a nationwide effort led by the central government, a total of 44.8 billion yuan (US$6 billion) was poured into the highland town within three years — eight times the total investment in the 58 years between Yushu’s establishment and the quake.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.