Virtual recruitment

January 22, 2021
A virtual conference was convened in Beijing yesterday to prepare for China’s military recruitment this year. The recruitment will be held in two rounds, one slated to start on February 20 and end on March 31, while the other scheduled between August 15 and September 30. Applicants can apply http://www.gfbzb.gov.cn/.
