August 20, 2018

Virtual theft arrests

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 20, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, arrested three suspects for stealing about 600 million yuan (US$87 million) worth of virtual currency by hacking. Police in Xi’an received reports in March from a man claiming his computer was illegally intruded and more than 100 million yuan worth of bitcoin and ether were stolen. Police arrested the hackers on August 15.

