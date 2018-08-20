The story appears on
Virtual theft arrests
Police in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, arrested three suspects for stealing about 600 million yuan (US$87 million) worth of virtual currency by hacking. Police in Xi’an received reports in March from a man claiming his computer was illegally intruded and more than 100 million yuan worth of bitcoin and ether were stolen. Police arrested the hackers on August 15.
