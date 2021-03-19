The story appears on
Page A7
March 19, 2021
Free for subscribers
Virus case in Xi’an
China reported one confirmed local coronavirus case yesterday, health authorities said. The case in Xi’an City in northwestern Shaanxi Province is the first locally transmitted case since February 14, although infections in people arriving in China from abroad have been frequently detected.
The Xi’an patient works at a local hospital and is responsible for collecting samples of people in quarantine.
