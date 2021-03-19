Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

March 19, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Virus case in Xi’an

Source: Agencies | 00:22 UTC+8 March 19, 2021 | Print Edition

China reported one confirmed local coronavirus case yesterday, health authorities said. The case in Xi’an City in northwestern Shaanxi Province is the first locally transmitted case since February 14, although infections in people arriving in China from abroad have been frequently detected.

The Xi’an patient works at a local hospital and is responsible for collecting samples of people in quarantine.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿