The story appears on
Page A6
February 2, 2021
Free for subscribers
WHO visits Wuhan CDC
A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited two disease control centers yesterday that had an early hand in managing the outbreak.
The investigators arrived in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, last month to and have visited hospitals and a seafood market where early cases were detected.
