Wanted ex-Party official back in China

Home » Nation

A CHINESE fugitive accused of profiting from his position as a Party official has returned to China to face the law, the top anti-graft authority said yesterday.

Qu Zhilin, former chief of a community-level branch committee of the Communist Party of China in Qingdao in east China’s Shandong Province, fled overseas in February 2018, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said. Qu has surrendered his embezzled money.

In July 2018, the Licang District supervisory commission in Qingdao began investigating Qu. He was listed on an Interpol Red Notice in March 2020.

Calling Qu’s surrender an important achievement in China’s manhunt for such suspects, an official in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery said China will step up efforts to hunt down fugitives who had worked at grassroots levels or in fields related to people’s livelihood.