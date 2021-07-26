Advanced Search

July 26, 2021

Warehouse fire kills 15

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 26, 2021 | Print Edition

The death toll from a fire accident at a warehouse in northeast China’s Jilin Province on Saturday has risen to 15, with 25 injured, local officials said yesterday.

The fire broke out on Saturday at a warehouse in the Jingyue high-tech industrial development zone in Jilin’s provincial capital Changchun. The injured are in hospitals and have no life-threatening injuries, the government said.

