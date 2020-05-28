The story appears on
Page A3
May 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Warning over HK
Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China will take the necessary countermeasures against foreign interference regarding the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
Zhao Lijian, the ministry’s spokesperson, was responding to a question about US President Donald Trump’s comments that Washington is working on a strong response that will be announced before the end of the week.
The legislation is purely China’s internal affairs and brooks no external interference, stressed Zhao.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.