May 28, 2020

Warning over HK

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 May 28, 2020 | Print Edition

Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China will take the necessary countermeasures against foreign interference regarding the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Zhao Lijian, the ministry’s spokesperson, was responding to a question about US President Donald Trump’s comments that Washington is working on a strong response that will be announced before the end of the week.

The legislation is purely China’s internal affairs and brooks no external interference, stressed Zhao.

