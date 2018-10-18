Warning over US links with Taiwan

Home » Nation

CHINA is resolutely opposed to official contacts and military links between the United States and Taiwan, a spokesman said yesterday.

Ma Xiaoguang, of the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, was responding to the news that a US Navy research vessel had docked at the Port of Kaohsiung in Taiwan to refuel and make crew changes.

Ma warned the parties concerned to avoid undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, while commenting that the US Navy had planned to send warships to the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait in November.

“The Taiwan issue bears on China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and core interests, and we have firmly resolved to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ma said.

Taiwan was also warned against holding a so-called “referendum on a proper name” to be used at the Olympics, saying it would only undermine the interests of people on the island.

Ma stressed that the “Olympic model” was the principle that had been observed by international sports organizations as well as sports persons from the mainland and Taiwan.

Under the model, established under International Olympic Committee rules, the island takes part in the Olympics as “Chinese Taipei.”

However, some political forces on the island are seeking a so-called “referendum” for the island to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics “under a proper name,” a denial of the one-China principle.

“A very small number of separatist elements advocating ‘Taiwan independence’ on the island, with the connivance of the Democratic Progressive Party administration, have disregarded the stern warnings issued by the IOC and the East Asian Olympic Committee, and insisted on seeking the ‘referendum’,” Ma said. “The move will only damage the interests of Taiwan residents, particularly Taiwan athletes.”

The spokesperson reiterated opposition to “Taiwan independence” separatist activities in any form. “Taiwan has never been and will never be a country,” Ma said.