The story appears on
Page A5
July 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Warnings issued for the upper Yangtze
China’s Ministry of Water Resources has urged greater efforts to ensure flood control safety after the third flood of the year in the Yangtze River occurred in its upper reaches.
In the next three days, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of southwestern China and the Yangtze and Huaihe river basins.
The Three Gorges reservoir is expected to see an inflow of around 60,000 cubic meters per second today.
Efforts should be made to further increase flood discharge on the Huaihe River, reduce the levels of Hongze Lake, and prepare for the possible deluge, said E Jingping, Minister of Water Resources.
He warned of possible landslides and mudslides in northern China including Inner Mongolia and Hebei.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.