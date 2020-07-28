Warnings issued for the upper Yangtze

Home » Nation

China’s Ministry of Water Resources has urged greater efforts to ensure flood control safety after the third flood of the year in the Yangtze River occurred in its upper reaches.

In the next three days, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of southwestern China and the Yangtze and Huaihe river basins.

The Three Gorges reservoir is expected to see an inflow of around 60,000 cubic meters per second today.

Efforts should be made to further increase flood discharge on the Huaihe River, reduce the levels of Hongze Lake, and prepare for the possible deluge, said E Jingping, Minister of Water Resources.

He warned of possible landslides and mudslides in northern China including Inner Mongolia and Hebei.