Warship’s provocative actions damage peace

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday voiced firm opposition to a US warship trespassing into its territorial waters off the Xisha Islands, and urged the US to immediately stop such provocative actions.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the USS McCampbell entered China’s territorial waters off the Xisha Islands early yesterday without permission.

China sent a military vessel and aircraft to identify the US warship, issued a warning, and demanded it leave the area.

China has lodged solemn representation to the US side in this regard, Lu said, noting that the action has violated Chinese and relevant international laws, infringed on China’s sovereignty and damaged peace, security and order of the area.

“China firmly opposes and urges the US side to stop such kind of provocative operations immediately,” the spokesman said, adding that China would continue taking necessary measures to defend its national sovereignty and security.

Responding to questions about the impact such provocative actions will have on the ongoing China-US trade consultations, Lu said it would be beneficial to both countries as well as the world to properly solve various problem, including the trade issues.

“Both sides should be responsible for creating a good atmosphere for it,” he said.