April 25, 2019
Waste plastic seized
Customs in Shenzhen, southern Guangdong Province, have arrested three gangs for smuggling more than 2,400 tons of waste plastic, local officials said on Tuesday. The waste was sent to Huizhou, Shantou and other cities in the province. Waste plastic contaminates air, soil, and even underground water if not disposed of properly.
