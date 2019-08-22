The story appears on
August 22, 2019
Related News
Waste smuggling
Customs officers in the coastal city of Dalian in the northeast Liaoning Province intercepted 28.08 tons of smuggled waste and arrested three suspects on Tuesday. Dalian Customs said the suspects were smuggling waste batteries and used mechanical and electronic products from Hong Kong. Investigations showed that the gang had so far smuggled more than 290 tons of electronic waste.
