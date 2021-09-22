Wenchang spurs commercial aerospace

Home » Nation

WENCHANG in south China’s Hainan Province, known for its spacecraft launch center, is endeavoring to turn itself into a new engine of China’s commercial aerospace.

The city boasts the only coastal launch center in China, the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, which is also the fourth launch center of the country, after those in Jiuquan, Xichang and Taiyuan.

Since its maiden rocket launch in 2016, the Wenchang center has handled a number of missions, including the launch of the Long March-7 and Long March-5 rockets. It also witnessed the launch of China’s first Mars mission “Tianwen-1” and Chang’e-5 probe.

On the basis of the launch site, Wenchang International Aerospace City was officially unveiled in June 2020 and listed as one of the 11 key industrial parks under the Hainan free trade port.

So far, more than 30 key organizations and institutes have settled in the park, including the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology and Aerospace Information Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said Han Yong, director of the industrial park’s administration.

Considering it the new engine of commercial aerospace development, Han also noted that over 350 companies involved in aerospace supercomputing and satellite application have entered the industrial park.

The China National Space Administration will guide more commercial aerospace enterprises to invest in Hainan, continue to support the aerospace industry and space economy, and cooperate with the province to build Wenchang into a highland for the aerospace industry, according to Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the administration.

Wu was speaking at the 3-day Wenchang International Aviation and Aerospace Forum, which kicked off in the Hainan capital Haikou on Sunday.