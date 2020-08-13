White cocoons and fire eyes fighting virus in HK

Home » Nation

Sixteen white “cocoons” have been neatly arranged in the large gymnasium at the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre with protective layers, wires and network cables laid on the wooden floor. Hong Kong’s “Fire Eye Laboratory” is about to be put into use.

To cope with the rampant resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government launched a screening scheme to offer free and voluntary testing to millions of Hong Kong residents. Three testing service providers from the mainland, including BGI, will participate in the mass testing.

According to Cao Sujie, director of the Fire Eye lab in Hong Kong, an inflatable lab is convenient for transportation and installation, environment-friendly and energy-saving, and therefore is fit for rapid and large-scale testing.

The mobile Huoyan (Fire Eye) laboratory of BGI was built in 12 hours.

Debugging has been done on the first five chambers as of yesterday and testing equipment will be installed within the week.

Cao said the lab can cope with 100,000 nucleic acid tests a day once in full operation. “If using mixed-together testing methods such as three-in-one or five-in-one tests, the testing capacity can be expanded to 300,000 to 500,000 samples a day.”

To achieve the target, 600 testing staffers taking three shifts a day will be needed, Cao said.

Hong Kong has been battling a third wave of COVID-19 infections since early July, with over 4,000 confirmed cases and more than 60 deaths so far. A universal screening has become a priority.

Secretary for Food and Health Chan Siu-chee said earlier that five million people are expected to participate in the testing, and all personal information involved will be strictly protected.

In Chinese folklore, the piercing fire eyes enable the Monkey King to see through all forms of monsters.