Wife paid for years of housework

February 25, 2021
A Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his former wife 50,000 yuan (US$7,700) as compensation for housework she did during their five-year marriage.
Under a landmark civil code that seeks to better protect the rights of individuals, spouses can seek compensation from their partners in a divorce if they have shouldered more responsibilities — including housework.
The woman, who did not work outside the home during the marriage, sought compensation for housework she had done after her husband filed for divorce at a district court in Beijing last year.
The judge ruled in her favor, telling the man to pay 50,000 yuan for her labor.
He must also pay 2,000 yuan a month to support their child, with other assets such as property to be divided equally.
