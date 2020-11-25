Advanced Search

November 25, 2020

Wild leopard snapped

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 25, 2020 | Print Edition

An infrared camera has captured six photos and a short video of a wild leopard in a nature reserve in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

It is the sixth time leopards had been spotted in the Changqing National Nature Reserve since infrared cameras were set up in 2008. Experts believe they were different animals, indicating there is at least one stable leopard group in the reserve.

