December 12, 2018

Winter wonderland

Source: Shanghai Daily | 07:06 UTC+8 December 12, 2018 | Print Edition

Winter tourism is expected to boom this year, fueled by snow-themed activities and discounts.

Cheaper deals with higher-quality activities such as skiing are expected to boost tourism in the north, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

A recent report by the China Tourism Academy and online travel service provider Tuniu.com said about 170 million winter trips were made by travelers in the past two years, generating revenue of 270 billion yuan (US$40 billion).

(Xinhua)

