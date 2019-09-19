Advanced Search

September 19, 2019

Work safety improving

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 19, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s overall production safety has reported stable improvement with the number of related accidents and deaths dropping in recent years, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management yesterday. The number of accidents has declined for 16 consecutive years with related fatalities down to 34,000 in 2018, from about 140,000 in 2002.

Nation
