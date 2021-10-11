Xi: Complete reunification is common will of Chinese people

Home » Nation

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that the Taiwan question arose out of the weakness and chaos of the Chinese nation, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality.

“This is determined by the general trend of Chinese history, but more importantly, it is the common will of all Chinese people,” Xi told a gathering in Beijing marking the 110th anniversary of the 1911 Revolution.

National reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, including compatriots in Taiwan, he noted.

“Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should stand on the right side of history and join hands to achieve China’s complete reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Xi said.

Xi described secession aimed at “Taiwan independence” as the greatest obstacle to national reunification and a grave danger to national rejuvenation.

“Those who forget their heritage, betray their motherland, and seek to split the country will come to no good end,” he said, adding that they will be disdained by the people and condemned by history.

The Taiwan question is purely an internal matter for China, one which brooks no external interference, Xi noted. “The complete reunification of our country will be and can be realized,” he stressed.

Starting with gunfire in Wuchang, now part of central China’s Wuhan City, on October 10, 1911, the national democratic revolution launched by Chinese revolutionaries represented by Dr Sun Yat-sen brought down the Qing government and brought about the establishment of Asia’s first republic.

The revolution “helped to greatly liberate the thinking of the Chinese people, spread the ideas of democracy and republicanism, and opened the floodgates for progress in China,” Xi said.

It triggered a social transformation in China and led to the search for a path to national rejuvenation, which has been the greatest dream of the Chinese people since the Opium War of 1840.

The gathering, Xi said, was meant to commemorate the historic exploits of revolutionary pioneers like Dr Sun Yat-sen, to emulate and carry forward their lofty spirit of working with an unshakable resolve to revitalize China, and to inspire and rally the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation at home and abroad to work together to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Expounding on what the past 110 years have shown to the Chinese people, Xi said to realize national rejuvenation, the Chinese people must have a strong force to lead them forward, and that force is the Communist Party of China.

“The past 110 years have shown us that to realize national rejuvenation, the path we take is of fundamental importance. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has proven to be the only correct path,” Xi said.

To realize national rejuvenation, the Chinese people must rely on their heroic efforts, and the people and nation must stick together through good times and bad and rely on their strong unity to overcome all risks and challenges on the road ahead, Xi said.