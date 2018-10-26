Xi: Cooperation key to ensure peace

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the eighth Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a security meeting of defense authorities and scholars, which opened yesterday.

Peace, development and win-win cooperation remain the trend of today’s world, Xi said in the letter, adding the global governance system and international order are changing at a faster pace, and the future of people around the world is closely connected.

Noting the international community faces increasingly prominent traditional and non-traditional security challenges, Xi said that China is following a new concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

China will adopt an even more open approach when working with all nations to enhance development and security through cooperation and to build a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

He added the Chinese military will always remain a staunch force for world peace and stability.

Describing the forum as a major platform for international security and defense dialogue, Xi said the forum has played a positive role in promoting security dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region since its inception, guided by the principle of equality, openness, inclusiveness and mutual learning.

Xi called on participants to pool wisdom, build consensus, contribute to a new form of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation, and work together to build a brighter future for mankind during the forum, which is themed “Building a New Type of Security Partnership of Equality, Mutual Trust and Win-Win Cooperation.”

Xi’s letter expressed China’s sincere willingness to increase strategic mutual trust and security cooperation with countries around the world and demonstrated China’s resolve to stay on the path of peaceful development and cooperate with other countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind.