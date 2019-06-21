Xi, Kim work to create bright future

Home » Nation

THE top leaders of China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea agreed yesterday to work together to create a bright future of inter-party and inter-state relations at a new starting point in history.

The agreement was reached in talks between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Chinese president, and Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.

The China-DPRK friendship is a strategic choice made by the two sides with a long-term and overall perspective, and will not waver due to changes in the international situation, Xi said.

In the face of the profound and complex changes in global and regional landscapes, China and the DPRK should strengthen high-level contact to guide the development of China-DPRK relations, Xi said.

Xi reaffirmed China’s support for efforts to push forward the political settlement process on the Korean Peninsula issue and build up conditions for its resolution.

Xi spoke highly of the DPRK’s efforts to safeguard peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and promote denuclearization of the peninsula.

The situation of the Korean Peninsula concerns regional peace and stability, Xi pointed out. He noted that a bright prospect of resolving the issue through dialogue has appeared over the past year, which has gained recognition and raised expectations in the international community. The international community hopes that talks between the DPRK and the United States will move forward and bear fruit, Xi added.

Stressing that the Korean Peninsula issue is highly sensitive and complex, Xi said a strategic and long-term perspective is needed to accurately guide the evolution of the situation and effectively maintain peace and stability on the peninsula.

China, Xi said, is willing to provide assistance within its capacity for the DPRK to address its legitimate security and development concerns, strengthen coordination and cooperation with the DPRK as well as other relevant parties. It will play a positive and constructive role in achieving denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and long-term stability in the region.

Practical cooperation

For his part, Kim said that over the past year, the DPRK has taken many active measures to avoid tensions and control the situation on the Korean Peninsula, but has not received positive responses from the party concerned.

The DPRK is willing to stay patient, and hopes that the relevant party will work with the DPRK to seek solutions that accommodate each other’s legitimate concerns and push for results from the dialogue process, Kim said.

It was also suggested that the DPRK and China expand practical cooperation to bring more benefits to both peoples.

Xi said China is ready to work with the DPRK to deepen inter-party exchanges on governance experience, and boost cadre training and personnel exchanges in economic and wellbeing areas.

China will work with the DPRK to continue to implement plans for commemorating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

It will conduct exchanges and cooperation in such fields as education, health, sports, media and youth as well as at local levels, so as to carry forward the traditional China-DPRK friendship and improve the well-being of both peoples.

Kim expressed a hearty welcome to Xi on behalf of the party, government and people of the DPRK, noting that more than 250,000 people flocked to the streets of Pyongyang to welcome Xi.